On top of my website’s directory I store a few files which I want to load into the DOM (HTML and its resources).

I can load (append/inject) the external HTML file this way:

const whereToLoad = document.querySelector("body"); const ajax = new XMLHttpRequest(); ajax.open("GET", "/index.html", false); ajax.send(); whereToLoad.innerHTML += ajax.responseText;

This pattern allows me to load just one file (index.html) but I also need to load a few more files such as an image file and a CSS file.