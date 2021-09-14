How to animate sound bar using pure JS with random height

Hello,

Can anyone please help me to achieve this effect using pure JS with random height in 5 random ways without any external libraries or API’s. Please, find the code and the video sample reference below

Sample.mp4

<!DOCTYPE html> <html lang = "en"> <head> <meta charset = "UTF-8"> <title>Animated Bars</title> <style> .container { border: 20px solid #000000; background-color: #000000; } .button { display: flex; } .Start { display: inline; background-color: #008000; margin-right: 50px; padding: 10px 10px; color: #FFFFFF; border: none; width: 100px; height: 35px; justify-content: center; } .Stop { display: inline; background-color: #FF0000; margin-left: 50px; padding: 10px 10px; color: #FFFFFF; border: none; width: 100px; height: 35px; justify-content: center; } .stop { display: flex; align-items: center; width: 550px; height: 150px; overflow: hidden; } .stop div { flex: 10 auto; height: 100%; margin: 0; } .animate-bars div { animation: animate-bar 500ms linear infinite alternate; transform-origin: bottom; } .animate-bars div:first-child { margin-left: 0; } .animate-bars div:last-child { margin-right: 0; } .animate-bars div:nth-child(1) { animation-timing-function: ease-in; animation-duration: 2200ms; animation-delay: 9ms; position: relative; top: 22%; } .animate-bars div:nth-child(2) { animation-timing-function: ease-in; animation-duration: 1500ms; animation-delay: 0ms; position: relative; top: 33%; } .animate-bars div:nth-child(3) { animation-timing-function: ease-in; animation-duration: 1789ms; animation-delay: 5ms; position: relative; } .animate-bars div:nth-child(4) { animation-timing-function: ease-in; animation-duration: 2786ms; animation-delay: 7ms; position: relative; top: 10%; } .animate-bars div:nth-child(5) { animation-timing-function: ease-in; animation-duration: 1659ms; animation-delay: 8ms; position: relative; top: 27%; } @keyframes animate-bar { 0% { transform: scaleY(0); } 100% { transform: scaleY(100%); } } body { height: 40vh; display: flex; flex-direction: column; align-items: center; justify-content: space-around; } body::after { content: ""; position: absolute; top: 50%; right: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 1px; } .paused-bars { -webkit-animation-play-state: paused; animation-play-state: paused !important; } </style> </head> <body> <div class="container"> <div class="stop animate-bars"> <div style= "background-color: #754AB7" class="barColor"></div> <div style= "background-color: #C640A5" class="barColor"></div> <div style= "background-color: #F05386" class="barColor"></div> <div style= "background-color: #F58169" class="barColor"></div> <div style= "background-color: #F9C059" class="barColor"></div> </div> </div> <div id="button"> <button class="Start" onClick="Start()">Start</button> <button class="Stop" onClick="Stop()">Stop</button> </div> <script> var clicks = 0 function Start(bar) { clicks += 1 if(clicks > 1) { Stop() } else { document.querySelector('.Stop').classList.toggle('animate-bars') var bar = document.getElementsByClassName('barColor') } } function Stop() { let count = 1; let bars = document.getElementsByClassName('barColor') for(bar of bars) { bar.classList.toggle('paused-bars'); } } </script> </body> </html>