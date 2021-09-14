How to animate sound bar using pure JS with random height

JavaScript
#1

Hello,
Can anyone please help me to achieve this effect using pure JS with random height in 5 random ways without any external libraries or API’s. Please, find the code and the video sample reference below
Sample.mp4

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang = "en">
<head> 
    <meta charset = "UTF-8">
    <title>Animated Bars</title>
    <style>
        .container {
            border: 20px solid #000000;
            background-color: #000000;
        }
        .button {
            display: flex;
        }

        .Start {
            display: inline;
            background-color: #008000;
            margin-right: 50px;
            padding: 10px 10px;
            color: #FFFFFF;
            border: none;
            width: 100px;
            height: 35px;
            justify-content: center;
        }
        
        .Stop {
            display: inline;
            background-color: #FF0000;
            margin-left: 50px;
            padding: 10px 10px;
            color: #FFFFFF;
            border: none;
            width: 100px;
            height: 35px;
            justify-content: center;
        }

        .stop {
            display: flex;
            align-items: center;
            width: 550px;
            height: 150px;
            overflow: hidden;
        }

        .stop div {
            flex: 10 auto;
            height: 100%;
            margin: 0;
        }

        .animate-bars div {
            animation: animate-bar 500ms linear infinite alternate;
            transform-origin: bottom;
        }

        .animate-bars div:first-child {
            margin-left: 0;
        }

        .animate-bars div:last-child {
            margin-right: 0;
        }

        .animate-bars div:nth-child(1) {
            animation-timing-function: ease-in;
            animation-duration: 2200ms;
            animation-delay: 9ms;
            position: relative;
            top: 22%;
        }

        .animate-bars div:nth-child(2) {
            animation-timing-function: ease-in;
            animation-duration: 1500ms;
            animation-delay: 0ms;
            position: relative;
            top: 33%;
        }

        .animate-bars div:nth-child(3) {
            animation-timing-function: ease-in;
            animation-duration: 1789ms;
            animation-delay: 5ms;
            position: relative;   
        }

        .animate-bars div:nth-child(4) {
            animation-timing-function: ease-in;
            animation-duration: 2786ms;
            animation-delay: 7ms;
            position: relative;
            top: 10%;
        }

        .animate-bars div:nth-child(5) {
            animation-timing-function: ease-in;
            animation-duration: 1659ms;
            animation-delay: 8ms;
            position: relative;
            top: 27%;
        }

        @keyframes animate-bar {
            0% {
                transform: scaleY(0);
            }
            100% {
                transform: scaleY(100%);
            }
        }

        body {
            height: 40vh;
            display: flex;
            flex-direction: column;
            align-items: center;
            justify-content: space-around;
        }
        body::after {
            content: "";
            position: absolute;
            top: 50%;
            right: 0;
            left: 0;
            width: 100%;
            height: 1px;
        }
        .paused-bars {
            -webkit-animation-play-state: paused;
            animation-play-state: paused !important;
        }
    </style>
</head>
<body>
    <div class="container">
        <div class="stop animate-bars">
            <div style= "background-color: #754AB7" class="barColor"></div>
            <div style= "background-color: #C640A5" class="barColor"></div>
            <div style= "background-color: #F05386" class="barColor"></div>
            <div style= "background-color: #F58169" class="barColor"></div>
            <div style= "background-color: #F9C059" class="barColor"></div>
        </div>
    </div>
    <div id="button">
        <button class="Start" onClick="Start()">Start</button>
        <button class="Stop" onClick="Stop()">Stop</button>
    </div>
    <script>
        var clicks = 0
        function Start(bar) {
        clicks += 1
            if(clicks > 1) {
                Stop()
            } else {
                document.querySelector('.Stop').classList.toggle('animate-bars')
                var bar = document.getElementsByClassName('barColor')
            }
        }
        function Stop() {
            let count = 1;

            let bars = document.getElementsByClassName('barColor')
            for(bar of bars) {
                bar.classList.toggle('paused-bars');
            }
        }
    </script>
</body>
</html>