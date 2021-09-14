How to animate sound bar using pure JS with random height

Hello,
Can anyone please help me to achieve this effect using pure JS with random height in 5 random ways without any external libraries or API’s. Please, find the code and the video sample reference below
Sample.mp4
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang = "en">
<head>
<meta charset = "UTF-8">
<title>Animated Bars</title>
<style>
.container {
border: 20px solid #000000;
background-color: #000000;
}
.button {
display: flex;
}
.Start {
display: inline;
background-color: #008000;
margin-right: 50px;
padding: 10px 10px;
color: #FFFFFF;
border: none;
width: 100px;
height: 35px;
justify-content: center;
}
.Stop {
display: inline;
background-color: #FF0000;
margin-left: 50px;
padding: 10px 10px;
color: #FFFFFF;
border: none;
width: 100px;
height: 35px;
justify-content: center;
}
.stop {
display: flex;
align-items: center;
width: 550px;
height: 150px;
overflow: hidden;
}
.stop div {
flex: 10 auto;
height: 100%;
margin: 0;
}
.animate-bars div {
animation: animate-bar 500ms linear infinite alternate;
transform-origin: bottom;
}
.animate-bars div:first-child {
margin-left: 0;
}
.animate-bars div:last-child {
margin-right: 0;
}
.animate-bars div:nth-child(1) {
animation-timing-function: ease-in;
animation-duration: 2200ms;
animation-delay: 9ms;
position: relative;
top: 22%;
}
.animate-bars div:nth-child(2) {
animation-timing-function: ease-in;
animation-duration: 1500ms;
animation-delay: 0ms;
position: relative;
top: 33%;
}
.animate-bars div:nth-child(3) {
animation-timing-function: ease-in;
animation-duration: 1789ms;
animation-delay: 5ms;
position: relative;
}
.animate-bars div:nth-child(4) {
animation-timing-function: ease-in;
animation-duration: 2786ms;
animation-delay: 7ms;
position: relative;
top: 10%;
}
.animate-bars div:nth-child(5) {
animation-timing-function: ease-in;
animation-duration: 1659ms;
animation-delay: 8ms;
position: relative;
top: 27%;
}
@keyframes animate-bar {
0% {
transform: scaleY(0);
}
100% {
transform: scaleY(100%);
}
}
body {
height: 40vh;
display: flex;
flex-direction: column;
align-items: center;
justify-content: space-around;
}
body::after {
content: "";
position: absolute;
top: 50%;
right: 0;
left: 0;
width: 100%;
height: 1px;
}
.paused-bars {
-webkit-animation-play-state: paused;
animation-play-state: paused !important;
}
</style>
</head>
<body>
<div class="container">
<div class="stop animate-bars">
<div style= "background-color: #754AB7" class="barColor"></div>
<div style= "background-color: #C640A5" class="barColor"></div>
<div style= "background-color: #F05386" class="barColor"></div>
<div style= "background-color: #F58169" class="barColor"></div>
<div style= "background-color: #F9C059" class="barColor"></div>
</div>
</div>
<div id="button">
<button class="Start" onClick="Start()">Start</button>
<button class="Stop" onClick="Stop()">Stop</button>
</div>
<script>
var clicks = 0
function Start(bar) {
clicks += 1
if(clicks > 1) {
Stop()
} else {
document.querySelector('.Stop').classList.toggle('animate-bars')
var bar = document.getElementsByClassName('barColor')
}
}
function Stop() {
let count = 1;
let bars = document.getElementsByClassName('barColor')
for(bar of bars) {
bar.classList.toggle('paused-bars');
}
}
</script>
</body>
</html>