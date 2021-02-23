How to animate a bg image to slide down when scrolling over section

I’m trying to create a slide in animation where the the column (.squeegeeBg) slides in from above. I have the basics working, but I don’t want to image to display over the section before it animates.
Right now I’m using the Animate On Scroll Library. Maybe there is a cleaner way? It’s partially working on my dev environment. I tried to create a codepen but it’s not working there for some reason.
<style>
.white{
color:#fff;
}
.waterbgSkyDk{
background: rgb(38,48,92);
background: linear-gradient(to right, rgba(11, 21, 61, 0.83), rgba(38, 48, 92, 0.8) 49.58%, rgba(38, 48, 92, 0.7)), url('https://ktwindow.signal614.com/assets/img/water-window-bg.jpg');
background-repeat:no-repeat;
background-position: center center;
background-size: cover;
}
.squeegeeBg{
background: linear-gradient(90deg, rgba(38,48,92,.0) 0%, rgba(38,48,92,.0) 46%, rgba(38,48,92,.0) 100%), url('https://ktwindow.signal614.com/assets/img/window-squeegee.png');
background-repeat:no-repeat;
background-position: center center;
background-size: cover;
}
.swipeSection li{
font-size:26px;
line-height: 60px;
color:#fff;
font-weight: 600;
}
.squeegeeBg{
padding:200px 0px;
}
</style>
<section class="swipeSection waterbgSkyDk">
<div class="container h-100">
<div class="row h-100">
<div class="col-6 my-auto">
<h2 class="white headingLg">LOREM IPSUM<br>DOLORSIT AMET</h2>
<h3 class="white headingSm">LOREM IPSUM DOLORSIT AMET ADIPISCING ELIT, SED DO EIUSMOD TEMPOR INCIDIDUNT U</h3>
</div><!-- close col -->
<div class="col-6 squeegeeBg h-100">
<ul class="list-unstyled text-center">
<li>LOREM IPSUM DOLORSIT</li>
<li>LOREM IPSUM DOLORSIT</li>
<li>LOREM IPSUM DOLORSIT</li>
<li>LOREM IPSUM DOLORSIT</li>
</ul>
</div><!-- close col -->
</div><!-- close row -->
</div><!-- close container -->
</section>