Chronzam: Chronzam: I want to ask if is it necessary to make an entity even it only has one or two columns?

yes

take the room table for example

here, you store the valid rooms

by using a foreign key in the schedule table, you ensure that only valid rooms are scheduled

you wouldn’t want an invalid room scheduled, right?

by the way, the FK relationship still would exist, and the value of having only valid rooms scheduled would be preserved, if, instead of a numeric id , the PK of the room table were the room name… then the FK in schedule would also be the room name

many database administrators will spit out their coffee when they read this, but data analysts all be like “so? that’s cool” – and furthermore, with the room name in schedule you don’t have to do the unnecessary join to translate the id