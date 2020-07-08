How to align an element to any direction without flex or grid

I used flex in this pen: https://codepen.io/Supersudo/pen/qBdeeBy
But is there a way to align an element with that hierarchy?
Why don’t you want to use flexbox for this? It has good support back to IE11.
You could use the display:table properties to much the same effect.
I don’t know, really. I feel like I rely too much on grid and flexbox.
I tried the table but it didn’t worked.
.box {
width: 70%;
display: table;
i {
text-align: right;
}
}
You don’t have the right structure there which is why I floated the element to the right.
You can’t just use what you feel like
To use .box as a table element you would need to have two cells inside and then you’d set the inner elements to display:table-cell and then align the content in the second cell to the right. (i.e. Put an element around the word ‘chevron’)
I updated the codepen to add the extra element.
Hi Paul, There’s a typo in this rule
.box i,
.box b {
display: table-cell;
vertical-alig: middle;
}
I noticed when testing with a new line on the
<b>
<div class="container">
<a href="#" class="box">
<b>Chevron<br>new line</b> <i class="fa fa-chevron-down"></i>
</a>
</div>
Thanks Ray now updated properly with any luck
