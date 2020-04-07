How to align an element to any direction without flex or grid

Chronzam: Chronzam: I tried the table but it didn’t worked.

You don’t have the right structure there which is why I floated the element to the right.

You can’t just use what you feel like

To use .box as a table element you would need to have two cells inside and then you’d set the inner elements to display:table-cell and then align the content in the second cell to the right. (i.e. Put an element around the word ‘chevron’)

I updated the codepen to add the extra element.