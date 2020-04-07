How to align an element to any direction without flex or grid

#1

I used flex in this pen: https://codepen.io/Supersudo/pen/qBdeeBy

But is there a way to align an element with that hierarchy?

#2

Why don’t you want to use flexbox for this? It has good support back to IE11.

You could use the display:table properties to much the same effect.

#3

Why don’t you want to use flexbox for this?

I don’t know, really. I feel like I rely too much on grid and flexbox.

You could use the display:table

I tried the table but it didn’t worked.

.box {
  width: 70%;
  display: table;
  
  i {
   text-align: right;
  }
 }
#4

You don’t have the right structure there which is why I floated the element to the right.

You can’t just use what you feel like :slight_smile:

To use .box as a table element you would need to have two cells inside and then you’d set the inner elements to display:table-cell and then align the content in the second cell to the right. I.e. Put a span around the word ‘chevron’