How to add ticker scroll to the bottom, not top

asasass
#1
How would this be done?
I would want to fade it out, or remove it after the play button is clicked.
.slide would be used for that.
https://jsfiddle.net/zeyoLd3f/1/
<div class="video-one">
<div class="alert bg-yellow">
<div class="message animate">
<ul>
<li class="text msg-0">First message is displayed here lorem ipsum, dolor sit amet adispicing — </li>
<li class="text msg-1">Second Message Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Praesent sed purus mi. Etiam et elit vulputate, venenatis nibh in, lobortis elit. Phasellus ullamcorper purus ut diam tincidunt venenatis. Sed tincidunt vestibulum malesuada. — </li>
<li class="text msg-2">Third message is shown scrolling here. — </li>
</ul>
</div>
asasass
#2
How do I fix this? https://jsfiddle.net/wjq5fd70/
Now the play button is not staying in the middle.
Maybe I keep putting it in the wrong spot in the html.
.alert {
padding: 4px;
position: absolute;
top: 360px;
left: 0;
bottom: 0;
right: 0;
z-index:1;
}
<div class="curtain">
<div class="alert bg-yellow">
<div class="message animate">
<ul>
<li class="text msg-0">First message is displayed here lorem ipsum, dolor sit amet adispicing — </li>
<li class="text msg-1">Second Message Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Praesent sed purus mi. Etiam et elit vulputate, venenatis nibh in, lobortis elit. Phasellus ullamcorper purus ut diam tincidunt venenatis. Sed tincidunt vestibulum malesuada. — </li>
<li class="text msg-2">Third message is shown scrolling here. — </li>
</ul>
</div>
</div>
Another attempt: https://jsfiddle.net/wjq5fd70/2/
<div class="wrap hide">
<div class="video video-frame" data-id=""></div>
</div>
<div class="video-one"></div>
</div>
<div class="alert bg-yellow">
<div class="message animate">
<ul>
<li class="text msg-0">First message is displayed here lorem ipsum, dolor sit amet adispicing — </li>
<li class="text msg-1">Second Message Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Praesent sed purus mi. Etiam et elit vulputate, venenatis nibh in, lobortis elit. Phasellus ullamcorper purus ut diam tincidunt venenatis. Sed tincidunt vestibulum malesuada. — </li>
<li class="text msg-2">Third message is shown scrolling here. — </li>
</ul>
</div>
</div>
<a href="https://www.google.com/">
<div class="exit"></div>
</a>
</div>
<button class="play" type="button" aria-label="Open"></button>
</div>
PaulOB
#3
To get the ticker to the bottom just add this:
.video-one{
display:flex;
align-items:flex-end;
}
PaulOB
#4
Like this:
.video-one{
display:flex;
align-items:flex-end;
}
.alert{transition:opacity 4s ease;}
.slide .video-one .alert{opacity:0}
PaulOB
#5
The message needs to be inside the ratio-keeper as in your other demo otherwise it stretches the container and forces a horizontal scroll.
asasass
#6
This hides it.
.video-one .alert {
opacity:0;
}
If I wanted it to fade it in when the curtain gets down to the bottom, I would do?
PaulOB
#7
And you’d need to change the css to this.
.alert {
display: flex;
position: relative;
text-decoration: none;
position:absolute;
left:0;
bottom:0;
}
Play around with this (from this demo):
.alert{transition:opacity 8s ease 8s;opacity:0;}
.video-one.slide .alert{opacity:1;}
.slide .video-one .alert{opacity:0;transition-delay:1s;}
asasass
#8
I tried that here and it still forces the horizontal scroll: https://jsfiddle.net/m3rzn04u/