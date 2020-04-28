How to add star symbols for ratings in my wordpress site

Hello all, I’m currently having troubles adding stars to my website for its rating system. I just took over in developing the website but I am still a novice in HTML coding as I am not familiar with the PHP language. The previous developers has a rating system but recently, the code got messed up and the stars are not showing up. Not only that, a few other symbols have gone missing, like the arrow button to move to the next page. I need help and I’ll thank you all in advance :slight_smile: .

I have attached the link to view the stars. It is at the bottom. Currently, it is 5 yellow rectangular boxes. You can click on Groceries at the home page to view the missing next page icon. It is currently just a white box now.

Link: https://cavemen.com.sg/product/champagne/

Missing star symbols:

image
image843×277 2.51 KB

The star is set to be the character “f006” in the font “AvantGarde-Demi”.

Does that font family really contain a star character?

I know e.g. “FontAwesome” has a star character as that UTF* number.

*) The UTF-16 number escaped as content in CSS: "\f006".

EDIT)

Should have checked the source code of the page. :blush:

The font-family I mentioned is actually avaiable to use already, so the solution could be to add one line in the CSS like:

.woocommerce p.stars a::before, 
.woocommerce p.stars a:hover ~ a::before {
	content: "\f006";
	font-family: FontAwesome;
}
It’s working now Erik! Thanks! Cheers.

However, Erik, the next page in my website which I referred to earlier remains unfixed…

I’ve attached an image to what it looks like and I’ll link the site to you. If you could help that’d be awesome!

image

link: https://cavemen.com.sg/product-category/groceries-food-pantry/page/2/