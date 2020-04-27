How to add star symbols for ratings in my wordpress site

Hello all, I’m currently having troubles adding stars to my website for its rating system. I just took over in developing the website but I am still a novice in HTML coding as I am not familiar with the PHP language. The previous developers has a rating system but recently, the code got messed up and the stars are not showing up. Not only that, a few other symbols have gone missing, like the arrow button to move to the next page. I need help and I’ll thank you all in advance .

I have attached the link to view the stars. It is at the bottom. Currently, it is 5 yellow rectangular boxes. You can click on Groceries at the home page to view the missing next page icon. It is currently just a white box now.

Link: https://cavemen.com.sg/product/champagne/

Missing star symbols: