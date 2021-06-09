How to add see more button to multiple UL if LI length exceed than 5?

Hello guys, I am working on a project and stuck at a point. Please help me out.
There are multiples UL and each UL have some id, they all are static and for each UL there will be a See more button, by default the See More button will be hidden and if List length exceed with 5 the button will show.
With help of Jquery I have get the count of each UL li, but how to show the see more button.
here is a structure
HTML
<div class="filter-list">
<ul id="someidone">
<li>List 1</li>
<li>List 2</li>
<li>List 3</li>
<li>List 4</li>
<li>List 5</li>
<li>List 6</li>
<li>List 7</li>
<li>List 8</li>
<ul>
<label class="more">See more...</label>
</div>
<div class="filter-list">
<ul id="someidtwo">
<li>List 1</li>
<li>List 2</li>
<li>List 3</li>
<li>List 4</li>
<li>List 5</li>
<li>List 6</li>
<li>List 7</li>
<li>List 8</li>
<li>List 9</li>
<ul>
<label class="more">See more...</label>
</div>
<div class="filter-list">
<ul id="someidthree">
<li>List 1</li>
<li>List 2</li>
<li>List 3</li>
<li>List 4</li>
<ul>
<label class="more">See more...</label>
</div>
CSS
To hide the list more than 5
.filter-list ul li:nth-child(n + 6) {
display: none;
}
//By default more button will be hidden and have to show if LI get exceed with 5
.filter-list label.more {
color: #f86843;
font-weight: 600;
font-style: oblique;
display: none;
}
JQuery
To Get the count of li.
var liCount;
$(document).ready(function () {
$('.filter-list ul').each(function () {
liCount = $(this).children('li').length
console.log(liCount);
});
});