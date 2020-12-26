How To Add Picture Size Attributes

HTML & CSS
#1

Hey Mates, I Have An Custom Domain Based On HTML/CSS I Upload Image On My Site But I Am Unable To Add Picture Size Attributes Is AnyBody Help Me To Solve My Problem I Will Be Very Thankful To Him

#2
#3

Hi alex0431, welcome to the forums!

What have you tried?

1 Like
#4

This seems an odd question, given that the images visible on the site appear to have sizes set. Could you clarify what the problem is?

3 Likes
#5

This CSS tricks article explains how to use the picture and iimg tags along with the srcset and sizes attributes.

#6