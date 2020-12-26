How To Add Picture Size Attributes

Hey Mates, I Have An Custom Domain Based On HTML/CSS I Upload Image On My Site But I Am Unable To Add Picture Size Attributes Is AnyBody Help Me To Solve My Problem I Will Be Very Thankful To Him
Hi alex0431, welcome to the forums!
What have you tried?
1 Like
This seems an odd question, given that the images visible on the site appear to have sizes set. Could you clarify what the problem is?
3 Likes
This CSS tricks article explains how to use the picture and iimg tags along with the srcset and sizes attributes.