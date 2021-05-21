How to add my own video to Mobirise not from Youtube or Vimeo?

Do you know how I can add to Mobirise’s project my own video, which is not uploaded to YouTube. I’m not very good in coding, could you please help me. Guess that I need to use Code Editor or publish to the local folder as I’ve read that I can’t upload to the program my own videos. Thanks!
As has been suggested before, you might be better asking these questions on the Mobirise forums. http://forums.mobirise.com/ It’s unlikely anyone here has experience with Mobirise.
Hi!
Why you don’t want to publish in YouTube?
This is one of the most powerful resources to attract!
This topic was automatically closed 91 days after the last reply. New replies are no longer allowed.