How to add my own video to Mobirise not from Youtube or Vimeo?

Do you know how I can add to Mobirise’s project my own video, which is not uploaded to YouTube. I’m not very good in coding, could you please help me. Guess that I need to use Code Editor or publish to the local folder as I’ve read that I can’t upload to the program my own videos. Thanks!

As has been suggested before, you might be better asking these questions on the Mobirise forums. http://forums.mobirise.com/ It’s unlikely anyone here has experience with Mobirise.

Hi!
Why you don’t want to publish in YouTube?
This is one of the most powerful resources to attract!

