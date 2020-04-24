How to add list items outside form in hidden field

I have 2 lists - master and category. When moving items from master list to category list I can save category list with new values but unable to save master list with removed items. I was thinking of means of reading master list into hidden field of category list but not sure how to go about. Need help with this and herewith my code:-
<select name=master[] id=master class="master" multiple="multiple" size='6'>
<?php
$file = fopen("master.csv", "r");
while (($row = fgetcsv($file, 0, ",")) !== FALSE) {
$master = $row[0];
?>
<option value="<?php echo $master;?>"><?php echo $master; ?></option>
<?php
}
?>
</select>
<form action="" method="post">
<input type=button class="master" name=b1 id=b1 value='Move >'>
<input type=button class="master" name=b2 id=b2 value='< Remove'>
<select name=category[] id=category multiple="multiple" class=master>
<?php
$file = fopen("category.csv", "r");
while (($row = fgetcsv($file, 0, ",")) !== FALSE) {
$category = $row[0];
?>
<option value="<?php echo $category;?>"><?php echo $category;?></option>
<?php
}
?>
</select>
<input type="submit" value="Save File" name="submit">
</form>
The move and remove function works so I am not including it but here is my js for writing to csv file.
<?php
if ($_POST['master']) {
$master = $_POST['master'];
foreach ($master as $key => $value) {
$result.=$value. "\n";
}
file_put_contents('master.csv',$result);
}
if ($_POST['category']) {
$category = $_POST['category'];
$categoryunique = array_unique($category);
sort($categoryunique);
foreach ($categoryunique as $key => $value) {
$result.=$value. "\n";
}
file_put_contents('category.csv',$result);
}
?>