How to add input element under the legend element to work with the checkbox field

Good Morning,

Can you please help with the following instructions I was given for an animal project to do the following:

Instruction:
Under the legend element, add an input with its type attribute set to checkbox and give it the option of: Loving

I’m not sure how to add this to the legend element…

<fieldset>
            <legend>Is your cat an indoor or outdoor cat?</legend>
            <label><input id="indoor" type="radio" name="indoor-outdoor" value="indoor"> Indoor</label>
            <label><input id="outdoor" type="radio" name="indoor-outdoor" value="outdoor"> Outdoor</label>
          </fieldset>
          <fieldset>

Thanks much,
Loreanne

Since this looks like homework, I’m not going to do it for you but.a checkbox is declared essentially the same way as a radio button, which you have above. Swap the terms and it should work for you.