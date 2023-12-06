How to add input element under the legend element to work with the checkbox field

Good Morning,
Can you please help with the following instructions I was given for an animal project to do the following:
Forms
Instruction:
Under the legend element, add an input with its type attribute set to checkbox and give it the option of: Loving
I’m not sure how to add this to the legend element…
<fieldset>
<legend>Is your cat an indoor or outdoor cat?</legend>
<label><input id="indoor" type="radio" name="indoor-outdoor" value="indoor"> Indoor</label>
<label><input id="outdoor" type="radio" name="indoor-outdoor" value="outdoor"> Outdoor</label>
</fieldset>
<fieldset>
Thanks much,
Loreanne