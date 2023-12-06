How to add input element under the legend element to work with the checkbox field

Good Morning,

Can you please help with the following instructions I was given for an animal project to do the following:

Forms

Instruction:

Under the legend element, add an input with its type attribute set to checkbox and give it the option of: Loving

I’m not sure how to add this to the legend element…

<fieldset> <legend>Is your cat an indoor or outdoor cat?</legend> <label><input id="indoor" type="radio" name="indoor-outdoor" value="indoor"> Indoor</label> <label><input id="outdoor" type="radio" name="indoor-outdoor" value="outdoor"> Outdoor</label> </fieldset> <fieldset>

Thanks much,

Loreanne