Adding that json information to every page is going to be very specific to the framework which you are using. in any case you will need to identity which parts of your model objects are going to map to the required type attributes. Also how to differentiate between the types in your data set. I would probably start there before writing any code. You need to ask yourself questions like what subset of structured data attributes are you going to concern yourself with. None the less that is pretty fascinating. I haven’t read though that before. I actually added an issue to look into integrating that for a personal project I’m working on with Angular.