How to add extra row structure to SQL query pivot table as first row?

problem

How to add extra row structure to SQL query pivot table using sql server 2012 ?

I need to add row structure of table as first row so that actually I need to do that as following

as below

SET @SQLHeader = SELECT 'ItemId' as ItemId,'IPN' as IPN,'PartnerName' as PartnerName,'CustomerName' as CustomerName,@Columns union all @SQls

meaning i will display data plus one record display as first row as structure of data

the following data is desired result

bold row i need to added

ItemId	IPN	PartnerName	CustomerName	Fan	Motor	Refrigator	temprature
**ItemId	IPN	PartnerName	CustomerName	Fan	Motor	Refrigator	temprature**
1	1233	Saico	NULL	NULL	NULL	NULL	55567
2	5433	Mbaby	NULL	23444	NULL	NULL	NULL
3	590444	nagieb	NULL	NULL	NULL	556666	NULL

What I have tried:

Create proc [CustomerLocations].[sp_ItemFeaturesExporter]

@ImportFilePath varchar(500) ,
@ExportFilePath varchar(500)
as

begin
create table #ItemFeatures
(

CustomerName nvarchar(200),
CustomerId nvarchar(50)

)


Declare @sql nvarchar(max)
Set @sql= 'insert into #ItemFeatures
(
CustomerName
)

SELECT
CustomerName

FROM OPENROWSET( ''Microsoft.ACE.OLEDB.12.0'', ''Excel 12.0 Xml;HDR=YES;Database=' + @ImportFilePath + ''',''SELECT * FROM [Sheet1$]'')'


Exec(@sql)

update tmp
set tmp.CustomerId = c.CustomerID
from #ItemFeatures tmp inner join pcn.Customers c on c.CustomerName = tmp.CustomerName

DECLARE @Columns as VARCHAR(MAX)
SELECT @Columns =
COALESCE(@Columns + ', ','') + QUOTENAME(FeatureName)
FROM
--select distinct Features
(select distinct FeatureName from [CustomerLocations].[FeatureTypes]

) AS B
ORDER BY B.FeatureName

on features Name
DECLARE @SQLs as VARCHAR(MAX)

SET @SQLs = 'SELECT ItemId,IPN,PartnerName,CustomerName,' + @Columns + '
FROM
(
select F.ItemId ,t.FeatureName,F.FeatureValue,I.IPN,I.PartnerName,FI.CustomerName
from [CustomerLocations].[ItemFeatures] F
Inner Join [CustomerLocations].[Items] I ON F.ItemId=I.ItemId
inner join CustomerLocations.FeatureTypes T on T.FeatureId=F.FeatureId
inner join #ItemFeatures FI on I.CustomerID=FI.CustomerID



) as PivotData
PIVOT
(
max(FeatureValue)
FOR FeatureName IN (' + @Columns + ')
) AS PivotResult
'

EXEC(@SQLs)

drop table #ItemFeatures
END;

