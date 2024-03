How to add exit button to the footer

I am wanting to place the exit button inside the footer I made for it.

How do I do this? https://jsfiddle.net/hpeb5jx4/4/

Is this able to be done?

I thought by creating a footer, I would be able to place the exit button in there somehow.

.modal-footer { display: flex; flex-wrap: wrap; flex-shrink: 0; align-items: center; justify-content: flex-end; padding: 12px; border-top: 1px solid #dee2e6; }

<div class="modal-footer"> <button class="exitB exit" type="button" title="Exit" aria-label="Close"></button> </div>