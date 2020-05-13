How to add data to a table generated from JSON data?

Hello,

I am building this table through json data fed in from a php script.



I want to go back and add in the total number of students per unique location. So for example, the row after “EOF/TRiO” will total the number of students for that location – which is 2. And the final row of “Learning Center” (before ‘Student Success Office’) will read Total - 71 students.

Is this possible to do so?

This is how I am building my table (ajax):

function getTablularStats(resp) { console.log(resp); var tabular = resp.msg.tabular_num_meetings; var cohort = resp.msg.cohort; var html = ""; html += `<h5>Category: ${cohort}</h5>`; html += "<table class='table small table-responsible-sm table hover table-sm table-stripped'>"; html += `<tr><th>Location</th><th>Meetings</th><th>Number of Students</th></tr>`; for(let key in tabular) { let obj = tabular[key] for(let innerKey in obj) { html += `<tr>`; html += `<td><b>${key}</b></td>`; html += `<td><b>${innerKey}</b></td>`; html += `<td><b>${obj[innerKey]}</b></td>`; html += `</tr>`; } }; html += "</table>"; return html; }

JSON format:

"msg": { "num_meetings": { "EOF/TRiO": { "4 Meetings": 1, "11 Meetings": 1 }, "Learning Center": { "1 Meetings": 8, "2 Meetings": 10, "3 Meetings": 4, "4 Meetings": 9, "5 Meetings": 2, "6 Meetings": 1, "7 Meetings": 2, "8 Meetings": 1, "13 Meetings": 1 }, "Student Success Coach Office": { "3 Meetings": 2, "4 Meetings": 1 } } }

Backend:

... $stmt->execute(); $q_result = $stmt->fetchAll(PDO::FETCH_ASSOC); $tabular = array(); foreach($q_result as $r) { $location = $r['location']; $apptCount = $r['appointments']; $tabular[$location][$apptCount . " Meetings"] += 1; } echo json_encode(array( 'success' => 1, 'msg' => array( 'cohort' => $cohort_type, 'attendance_per_week' => $attendance_per_week, 'num_meetings' => $occurence, 'tabular_num_meetings' => $tabular ) )); }

Thank you for any help or suggestions!