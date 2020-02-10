How to add data to a table generated from JSON data?

Hello,
I am building this table through json data fed in from a php script.
I want to go back and add in the total number of students per unique location. So for example, the row after “EOF/TRiO” will total the number of students for that location – which is 2. And the final row of “Learning Center” (before ‘Student Success Office’) will read Total - 71 students.
Is this possible to do so?
This is how I am building my table (ajax):
function getTablularStats(resp) {
console.log(resp);
var tabular = resp.msg.tabular_num_meetings;
var cohort = resp.msg.cohort;
var html = "";
html += `<h5>Category: ${cohort}</h5>`;
html += "<table class='table small table-responsible-sm table hover table-sm table-stripped'>";
html += `<tr><th>Location</th><th>Meetings</th><th>Number of Students</th></tr>`;
for(let key in tabular) {
let obj = tabular[key]
for(let innerKey in obj) {
html += `<tr>`;
html += `<td><b>${key}</b></td>`;
html += `<td><b>${innerKey}</b></td>`;
html += `<td><b>${obj[innerKey]}</b></td>`;
html += `</tr>`;
}
};
html += "</table>";
return html;
}
JSON format:
"msg": {
"num_meetings": {
"EOF/TRiO": {
"4 Meetings": 1,
"11 Meetings": 1
},
"Learning Center": {
"1 Meetings": 8,
"2 Meetings": 10,
"3 Meetings": 4,
"4 Meetings": 9,
"5 Meetings": 2,
"6 Meetings": 1,
"7 Meetings": 2,
"8 Meetings": 1,
"13 Meetings": 1
},
"Student Success Coach Office": {
"3 Meetings": 2,
"4 Meetings": 1
}
}
}
Backend:
...
$stmt->execute();
$q_result = $stmt->fetchAll(PDO::FETCH_ASSOC);
$tabular = array();
foreach($q_result as $r) {
$location = $r['location'];
$apptCount = $r['appointments'];
$tabular[$location][$apptCount . " Meetings"] += 1;
}
echo json_encode(array(
'success' => 1,
'msg' => array(
'cohort' => $cohort_type,
'attendance_per_week' => $attendance_per_week,
'num_meetings' => $occurence,
'tabular_num_meetings' => $tabular
)
));
}
Thank you for any help or suggestions!