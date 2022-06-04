How to add custom data with Ju99ernaut/grapesjs-tailwind plugin?

In laravel 8 app “jd-dotlogics/laravel-grapesjs”: “^3” is used and
https://github.com/Ju99ernaut/grapesjs-tailwind plugin is used to add custom block at grapejs editor, which
looks like https://prnt.sc/cITyK6U2AKzM
I need to add custom blocks based on data of our app at this area.

Reading https://github.com/Ju99ernaut/grapesjs-tailwind page I did not find any possibility to add custom blocks in sinilar way.

So in file config/laravel-grapesjs.php I replaced path to grapesjs-tailwind file :

    [
        'name' => 'grapesjs-tailwind',
        'options' => [],
        'scripts' => [
            // 'https://unpkg.com/grapesjs-tailwind'
            'js/custom-grapesjs-tailwind.min.js'
            
        ]
    ]

I saved file as public/js/custom-grapesjs-tailwind.min.js and unpacking it try to this file manually.
All these items are filled in big array like : https://prnt.sc/VihL339Z2-g1

I try to run request with axios, but I have a problem that I can not to import axios in plain js file:

        window.axios = require('axios');
        window.axios.get('pages/{page_id}/get-custom-blocks')
          .then(({data}) => {

I got error :

ReferenceError: require is not defined

With line :

import { axios } from 'axios'

I got error :

Uncaught SyntaxError: Cannot use import statement outside a module

  1. If there is a way to use axios in public/js/custom-grapesjs-tailwind.min.js ?
  2. Are there some other similar decisions with grapesjs compatible with “jd-dotlogics/laravel-grapesjs” ?

Thanks!