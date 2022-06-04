How to add custom data with Ju99ernaut/grapesjs-tailwind plugin?

In laravel 8 app “jd-dotlogics/laravel-grapesjs”: “^3” is used and

https://github.com/Ju99ernaut/grapesjs-tailwind plugin is used to add custom block at grapejs editor, which

looks like https://prnt.sc/cITyK6U2AKzM

I need to add custom blocks based on data of our app at this area.

Reading https://github.com/Ju99ernaut/grapesjs-tailwind page I did not find any possibility to add custom blocks in sinilar way.

So in file config/laravel-grapesjs.php I replaced path to grapesjs-tailwind file :

[ 'name' => 'grapesjs-tailwind', 'options' => [], 'scripts' => [ // 'https://unpkg.com/grapesjs-tailwind' 'js/custom-grapesjs-tailwind.min.js' ] ]

I saved file as public/js/custom-grapesjs-tailwind.min.js and unpacking it try to this file manually.

All these items are filled in big array like : https://prnt.sc/VihL339Z2-g1

I try to run request with axios, but I have a problem that I can not to import axios in plain js file:

window.axios = require('axios'); window.axios.get('pages/{page_id}/get-custom-blocks') .then(({data}) => {

I got error :

ReferenceError: require is not defined

With line :

import { axios } from 'axios'

I got error :

Uncaught SyntaxError: Cannot use import statement outside a module

If there is a way to use axios in public/js/custom-grapesjs-tailwind.min.js ? Are there some other similar decisions with grapesjs compatible with “jd-dotlogics/laravel-grapesjs” ?

Thanks!