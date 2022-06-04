How to add custom data with Ju99ernaut/grapesjs-tailwind plugin?

In laravel 8 app “jd-dotlogics/laravel-grapesjs”: “^3” is used and
https://github.com/Ju99ernaut/grapesjs-tailwind plugin is used to add custom block at grapejs editor, which
looks like https://prnt.sc/cITyK6U2AKzM
I need to add custom blocks based on data of our app at this area.
Reading https://github.com/Ju99ernaut/grapesjs-tailwind page I did not find any possibility to add custom blocks in sinilar way.
So in file config/laravel-grapesjs.php I replaced path to grapesjs-tailwind file :
[
'name' => 'grapesjs-tailwind',
'options' => [],
'scripts' => [
// 'https://unpkg.com/grapesjs-tailwind'
'js/custom-grapesjs-tailwind.min.js'
]
]
I saved file as public/js/custom-grapesjs-tailwind.min.js and unpacking it try to this file manually.
All these items are filled in big array like : https://prnt.sc/VihL339Z2-g1
I try to run request with axios, but I have a problem that I can not to import axios in plain js file:
window.axios = require('axios');
window.axios.get('pages/{page_id}/get-custom-blocks')
.then(({data}) => {
I got error :
ReferenceError: require is not defined
With line :
import { axios } from 'axios'
I got error :
Uncaught SyntaxError: Cannot use import statement outside a module
- If there is a way to use axios in public/js/custom-grapesjs-tailwind.min.js ?
- Are there some other similar decisions with grapesjs compatible with “jd-dotlogics/laravel-grapesjs” ?
Thanks!