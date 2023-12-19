How to Add Custom CSS to WordPress Website?

I am trying to add custom CSS on a Wordpress website. Unable to find a way out. Need some answers.
Adding custom CSS to a WordPress website is a common task and is often used to customize the appearance of your site beyond what your theme settings allow. Here are steps you can follow, including some guidance for learning more about CSS:
Adding Custom CSS to Your WordPress Website:
Method 1: Using the WordPress Customizer
- Log In to Your WordPress Dashboard: Access the admin area of your WordPress site.
- Navigate to the Customizer: In the dashboard, go to “Appearance” and then click on “Customize.”
- Find the Additional CSS Section: Look for the “Additional CSS” option in the Customizer menu. It’s often located at the bottom.
Let me share 3 methods that I use depending on the type of requirement.
- Using theme customizer
- Using plugins
- By editing theme files directly.
I found a detailed guide on these 3 techniques. Check the link and let me know which one did you use or plan to use. https://reviewsnguides.com/how-to-add-custom-css-to-wordpress/