How to add Custom Controls to html5 <video> player

Hi @ChrisjChrisj, I don’t think you can hide the play button specifically – only the complete controls, which can be done by simply setting its
controls = false:
const limitReplays = (videoElement, limit) => {
let count = 0
const handleProgress = () => {
if (videoElement.ended) {
count++
}
if (count === limit) {
// Hide the controls and clean up the event listener
videoElement.controls = false
videoElement.removeEventListener('timeupdate', handleProgress)
}
}
videoElement.addEventListener('timeupdate', handleProgress)
}
// Pass the desired video element(s):
document
.querySelectorAll('video')
.forEach(videoElement => limitReplays(videoElement, 5))
As for custom controls, there’s a thorough guide here on the MDN.