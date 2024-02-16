How to add another splash screen?

At the code here: https://jsfiddle.net/hdogfukr/1/

How do I add a splash screen after clicking the 2nd exit button?

Currently, I have a splash screen added after the 1st exit button is clicked.

I want to add another splash screen after the 2nd exit button is clicked.

How do I do that?

.splash-screen3 { display: flex; justify-content: center; align-items: center; position: fixed; z-index: -1; inset: 0 0 0 0; Background-color: green; background-image: url('data:image/svg+xml,<svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" width="165" height="165" viewBox="0 0 165 165"><rect x="80" y="80" width="10" height="10" style="stroke: rgb(0, 0, 0); stroke-width: 0px; fill: rgb(17, 85, 204);" /><rect x="72.5" y="72.5" width="25" height="25" style="fill: none; stroke-width: 5px; stroke: rgb(17, 85, 204);" /><rect x="62.5" y="62.5" width="45" height="45" style="fill: none; stroke-width: 5px; stroke: rgb(17, 85, 204);" /><rect x="52.5" y="52.5" width="65" height="65" style="fill: none; stroke-width: 5px; stroke: rgb(17, 85, 204);" /><rect x="42.5" y="42.5" width="85" height="85" style="fill: none; stroke-width: 5px; stroke: rgb(17, 85, 204);" /><rect x="32.5" y="32.5" width="105" height="105" style="fill: none; stroke-width: 5px; stroke: rgb(17, 85, 204);" /><rect x="22.5" y="22.5" width="125" height="125" style="fill: none; stroke-width: 5px; stroke: rgb(17, 85, 204);" /><rect x="12.5" y="12.5" width="145" height="145" style="fill: none; stroke-width: 5px; stroke: rgb(17, 85, 204);" /><rect x="2.5" y="2.5" width="165" height="165" style="fill: none; stroke-width: 5px; stroke: rgb(17, 85, 204);" /></svg>'); opacity: 1; /* Set transition duration to 1 seconds */ /*dissable mouse clicking */ cursor: default; } .splash-screen3.hide { z-index: 1; opacity: 0; transition-delay: 3s; /* Add a delay of 1 seconds before the opacity changes to 0 */ /* Re-enable mouse clicking after 1 seconds */ cursor: default; }

html

<div class="splash-screen3"> <div class="inner"> <div class="container2"> <img src="https://i.imgur.com/z5MMJnv.png" alt="Image 1"> <div> <img src="https://i.imgur.com/5u16syR.png" alt="Image 2"> <img src="https://i.imgur.com/ygTtvme.png" alt="Image 3"> <img src="https://i.imgur.com/QziKNDW.png" alt="Image 4"> </div> <img src="https://i.imgur.com/8Jf8LLc.png" alt="Image 5"> </div> </div> </div>

1st exit button is clicked:



Then you see this:



That disappears and then you see the videos:



Scroll down and click 2nd exit button:



Then you will see 2nd splash screen:



That will disappear on its own, then the videos are shown: