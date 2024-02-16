How to add another splash screen?

At the code here: https://jsfiddle.net/hdogfukr/1/

How do I add a splash screen after clicking the 2nd exit button?

Currently, I have a splash screen added after the 1st exit button is clicked.

I want to add another splash screen after the 2nd exit button is clicked.

How do I do that?

  .splash-screen3 {
    display: flex;
    justify-content: center;
    align-items: center;
    position: fixed;
    z-index: -1;
    inset: 0 0 0 0;
    Background-color: green;
    background-image: url('data:image/svg+xml,<svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" width="165" height="165" viewBox="0 0 165 165"><rect x="80" y="80" width="10" height="10" style="stroke: rgb(0, 0, 0); stroke-width: 0px; fill: rgb(17, 85, 204);" /><rect x="72.5" y="72.5" width="25" height="25" style="fill: none; stroke-width: 5px; stroke: rgb(17, 85, 204);" /><rect x="62.5" y="62.5" width="45" height="45" style="fill: none; stroke-width: 5px; stroke: rgb(17, 85, 204);" /><rect x="52.5" y="52.5" width="65" height="65" style="fill: none; stroke-width: 5px; stroke: rgb(17, 85, 204);" /><rect x="42.5" y="42.5" width="85" height="85" style="fill: none; stroke-width: 5px; stroke: rgb(17, 85, 204);" /><rect x="32.5" y="32.5" width="105" height="105" style="fill: none; stroke-width: 5px; stroke: rgb(17, 85, 204);" /><rect x="22.5" y="22.5" width="125" height="125" style="fill: none; stroke-width: 5px; stroke: rgb(17, 85, 204);" /><rect x="12.5" y="12.5" width="145" height="145" style="fill: none; stroke-width: 5px; stroke: rgb(17, 85, 204);" /><rect x="2.5" y="2.5" width="165" height="165" style="fill: none; stroke-width: 5px; stroke: rgb(17, 85, 204);" /></svg>');
    opacity: 1;
    /* Set transition duration to 1 seconds */
    /*dissable mouse clicking */
    cursor: default;

  }

  .splash-screen3.hide {
    z-index: 1;
    opacity: 0;
    transition-delay: 3s;
    /* Add a delay of 1 seconds before the opacity changes to 0 */
  
    /* Re-enable mouse clicking after 1 seconds */
    cursor: default;
  }

html

<div class="splash-screen3">
  <div class="inner">
    <div class="container2">
      <img src="https://i.imgur.com/z5MMJnv.png" alt="Image 1">
      <div>
        <img src="https://i.imgur.com/5u16syR.png" alt="Image 2">
        <img src="https://i.imgur.com/ygTtvme.png" alt="Image 3">
        <img src="https://i.imgur.com/QziKNDW.png" alt="Image 4">
      </div>
      <img src="https://i.imgur.com/8Jf8LLc.png" alt="Image 5">
    </div>
  </div>
</div>

1st exit button is clicked:


Then you see this:


That disappears and then you see the videos:


Scroll down and click 2nd exit button:


Then you will see 2nd splash screen:


That will disappear on its own, then the videos are shown:

I believe I already gave you the answer to this.

If you look at this fiddle and add these changes.

  .splash-screen3 {
    z-index: -1;
    transition: none
  }

  .splash-screen3.hide {
    z-index: 1;
    transition: opacity 0s linear 3s;
  }

That looks the same to me as I have simply removed the transition fade which you don’t have on the first one.

By continually adding features you have lost any real flow in that page and made it hard to work in sequence as your splash covers are separate from the elements they hid and therefore stacking contexts cannot be consistent. the problem with the last splash is that it has to be stacked under the splash before but then moved on top of the video when it shows. If you move it above the video by default then it is also above the second splash. The videos and the splashes should be in a more logical structure so that you aren’t jumping around the html all the time trying to stack disparate objects.