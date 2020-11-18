How to add an image on right side of the below demo?

Hi,
I want to add an image on right side of the card in the below codepen item, attached an image for reference. Could anyone please help me?
Thanks
The simplest way would be to add the image at the beginning of the card, then float it to the right.
If you want to avoid floats, and possible associated issues, it could potentially be done with flex, but would probably require some additional wrappers in the mark-up.