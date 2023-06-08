How to add an element after an element in modern vanilla JavaScript?

I am trying to add an
a link after each
h2 heading.
I have tried these codes which didn’t work (no link appears after each
h2):
const aTag = document.createElement('a');
aTag.innerHTML="I am a link";
aTag.href="https://example.com/node/1/edit";
const allH2s = document.querySelectorAll('h2').forEach( (heading)=>{
heading.after(aTag);
});
Changing
heading.after(aTag) to
heading.appendChild(aTag); also doesn’t work.
You must have something else going on because it works just fine in codepen. Check your tools and see if an error is getting thrown above this line of code.
Hi Dave !
In this webpage it doesn’t work:
https://benaharoni.com/content-writing
I checked the DOM as well and found nothing added to DOM right after the
h2 headings.
I don’t see that javascript anywhere if I use inspect element
I am pretty sure you do not upload your changes to the right website
Sorry, I don’t understand. Will you rephrase that?
Hello Thallius
I don’t understand what you meant because in the tested website the original code doesn’t work.
Here is an image to further explain this situation.