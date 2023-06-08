How to add an element after an element in modern vanilla JavaScript?

I am trying to add an a link after each h2 heading.

I have tried these codes which didn’t work (no link appears after each h2 ):

const aTag = document.createElement('a'); aTag.innerHTML="I am a link"; aTag.href="https://example.com/node/1/edit"; const allH2s = document.querySelectorAll('h2').forEach( (heading)=>{ heading.after(aTag); });