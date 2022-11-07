How to add an animation to each of the same class separately

HTML & CSS
#1

https://jsfiddle.net/a1vmx7q3/

If I want to add a separate fan spin to each <div class="fan"> individually, how would I do that?

So that 1 animation of 4s doesn’t get used on every single one of the fan svg’s all at the same time.

Is that even something that is possible to do?

        <div class="fan">
          <svg width="70%" height="70%" viewBox="76 130 381 381">
            <use href="#fan" />
          </svg>

.fan svg {
  position: absolute;
  top: 0;
  left: 0;
  bottom: 0;
  right: 0;
  width: 70%;
  height: 70%;
  margin: auto;
  animation: fan-spin 4s linear;
}

@keyframes fan-spin {
  0% {
    transform: rotate(0deg);
  }

  100% {
    transform: rotate(360deg);
  }
}