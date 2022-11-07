How to add an animation to each of the same class separately

https://jsfiddle.net/a1vmx7q3/
If I want to add a separate fan spin to each
<div class="fan"> individually, how would I do that?
So that 1 animation of 4s doesn’t get used on every single one of the fan svg’s all at the same time.
Is that even something that is possible to do?
<div class="fan">
<svg width="70%" height="70%" viewBox="76 130 381 381">
<use href="#fan" />
</svg>
.fan svg {
position: absolute;
top: 0;
left: 0;
bottom: 0;
right: 0;
width: 70%;
height: 70%;
margin: auto;
animation: fan-spin 4s linear;
}
@keyframes fan-spin {
0% {
transform: rotate(0deg);
}
100% {
transform: rotate(360deg);
}
}