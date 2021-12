How to add a repeating-conic-gradient to a pattern

asasass: asasass: What was the reason why you added z-index: 999;

Just as a reminder that it needs to be layered with other content. You probably want it at z-index:0 and then ensure any other position elements on the page are z-index 1 or higher.

Actually you can probably remove the z-index altogether but instead change the whole :after rule to body:before instead of :after and then positioned elements should naturally sit on top.

body:before { etc.....}

If we didn’t need the prefix the code could be incorporated into the main body rule.

e.g.

However there is no way to have the prefix and the real version in that rule because if one is not recognised the whole rule will fail.

It also seems easier to have it on the pseudo element anyway as you can simply overlay that effect on any of the coloured backgrounds without having to update every colored background.