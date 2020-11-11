How to add a record to a database using id instead of changing them (javascript and php)?

How do I add a few records to a database using the id’s I had listed in phpMyAdmin. The problem is once I entered the id , it display the database but when I entered another id , it took out and change the value of the first id database I entered and replace it with the second id. What I want is to add the database one by one through each click but instead of replacing it, I would like to add them below after the first ID I entered earlier. This is what I’m working on so far.
<html>
<head>
<title>Search data by its ID</title>
</head>
<body>
<center>
<h1>Search a single DATA</h1>
<h2>Retrieve data from database</h2>
<div class = "container">
<form action ="" method = "POST">
<input type = "text" name ="id" placeholder="Student ID"/>
<input type = "submit" name="search" value="Search By ID"/>
</form>
<table border ="2">
<tr>
<th>Product Name</th>
<th>Quantity</th>
<th>Returned Date</th>
</tr><br><br>
<?php
$connection = mysqli_connect("localhost","root", "");
$db = mysqli_select_db($connection,"myfirstdb");
if(isset($_POST['search']))
{
$id = $_POST['id'];
$query = "SELECT * FROM `table3` where id = '$id'";
$query_run = mysqli_query($connection, $query);
while($row = mysqli_fetch_array($query_run))
{
?>
<tr>
<td><?php echo $row ['product_name']; ?> </td>
<td><?php echo $row ['quantity']; ?> </td>
<td><?php echo $row ['returned_date']; ?> </td>
</tr>
<?php
}
}
?>
</table>
</div>
</center>
</body>
</html>