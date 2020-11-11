How to add a record to a database using id instead of changing them (javascript and php)?

PHP
#1

How do I add a few records to a database using the id’s I had listed in phpMyAdmin. The problem is once I entered the id , it display the database but when I entered another id , it took out and change the value of the first id database I entered and replace it with the second id. What I want is to add the database one by one through each click but instead of replacing it, I would like to add them below after the first ID I entered earlier. This is what I’m working on so far.

<html>
<head>
    <title>Search data by its ID</title>
</head>
<body>
    <center>
        <h1>Search a single DATA</h1>
        <h2>Retrieve data from database</h2>

    <div class = "container">
        <form action ="" method = "POST">
            <input type = "text" name ="id" placeholder="Student ID"/>
            <input type = "submit" name="search" value="Search By ID"/>

        </form>
        <table border ="2">
            <tr>
                    
                    <th>Product Name</th>
                    <th>Quantity</th>
                    <th>Returned Date</th>
                </tr><br><br>
             <?php
               $connection = mysqli_connect("localhost","root", "");
               $db = mysqli_select_db($connection,"myfirstdb");

               if(isset($_POST['search']))
               {
                   
                   $id = $_POST['id'];

                   $query = "SELECT * FROM `table3` where id = '$id'";
                   $query_run = mysqli_query($connection, $query);

                   while($row = mysqli_fetch_array($query_run))
                   {
                       ?>
                       <tr>
                           <td><?php echo $row ['product_name']; ?> </td>
                           <td><?php echo $row ['quantity']; ?> </td>
                           <td><?php echo $row ['returned_date']; ?> </td>

                       </tr>
                       
                       <?php

                   }
               }
               ?>

        </table>
    </div>
    </center>
</body>
</html>
#2

Your code isn’t adding anything to the database?
It lets you type an id, reads the row with that id from the database and displays the data.