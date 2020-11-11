How to add a record to a database using id instead of changing them (javascript and php)?

How do I add a few records to a database using the id’s I had listed in phpMyAdmin. The problem is once I entered the id , it display the database but when I entered another id , it took out and change the value of the first id database I entered and replace it with the second id. What I want is to add the database one by one through each click but instead of replacing it, I would like to add them below after the first ID I entered earlier. This is what I’m working on so far.

<html> <head> <title>Search data by its ID</title> </head> <body> <center> <h1>Search a single DATA</h1> <h2>Retrieve data from database</h2> <div class = "container"> <form action ="" method = "POST"> <input type = "text" name ="id" placeholder="Student ID"/> <input type = "submit" name="search" value="Search By ID"/> </form> <table border ="2"> <tr> <th>Product Name</th> <th>Quantity</th> <th>Returned Date</th> </tr><br><br> <?php $connection = mysqli_connect("localhost","root", ""); $db = mysqli_select_db($connection,"myfirstdb"); if(isset($_POST['search'])) { $id = $_POST['id']; $query = "SELECT * FROM `table3` where id = '$id'"; $query_run = mysqli_query($connection, $query); while($row = mysqli_fetch_array($query_run)) { ?> <tr> <td><?php echo $row ['product_name']; ?> </td> <td><?php echo $row ['quantity']; ?> </td> <td><?php echo $row ['returned_date']; ?> </td> </tr> <?php } } ?> </table> </div> </center> </body> </html>