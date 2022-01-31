How to add a non secured http://.. image ( is a snapshot from cctv ) to https://.. site

Good evening , i have a new secured site www.hotel-mike .com and i want to add my live stream snapshot http://9002a93e50a3.dahuaddns.com:9989/onvif/media_service/snapshot , to the new site but is not secured adress . Once i embed the image i got a warning as mixed content . Is any way to get my live image address from another secured address https:// ?

Is any private company that make the format in a new adress ? i have seen some big companies with live streaming they make that posiible , but i dont know how they do it . Like the most popular weather site on my Country (https://images-webcams.windy.com/05/1399457405/current/full/1399457405.jpg)they took my above Live cam streaming adress and they made it secured !!!