I believe the code below generates this message: “Value must be greater than or equal to 1” when a zero is entered in that Form Field and Submit is selected. Correct?

<input id="myField" name="set_p" type="number" min="1" placeholder="" class="form-control input-md" autocomplete="off" required>

That message display via the browser, correct?

How could I change the message, so that upon Submit, if a Zero is entered a more detailed message appears? Via Javascript?

I look forward to any assistance.