How to add a delay to the curtains from closing?

asasass: asasass: From is not needed on there,

Its not needed because I moved the start position into that original rule.

Previously the animation started straight away so the ‘from’ part was actioned straight away and was fine. However when you delay the animation the start position is not where it should be until the animation starts which is why I moved the start position into the original rule.

You have to remember with keyframes that when you use ‘forwards’ the element takes its final position as its new position. Therefore when you are opening and closing the curtains the position of the elemet may be different once the animation has run once.