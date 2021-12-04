How to add a delay to the curtains from closing?

After the exit button is clicked, how would a delay be added to the curtain animation,
or would I be adding the delay to something else?
To delay the curtain animation.
I’m stuck on that. https://jsfiddle.net/dwce2yxk/
Adding: animation-delay: doesn’t work on these.
.fadingOut .container.active .curtain .panel-left {
animation: curtain1-close 8s ease forwards;
}
@keyframes curtain1-close {
from {
transform: translateX(calc(-100% - 1px));
}
to {
transform: translateX(0);
}
}
.fadingOut .container.active .curtain .panel-right {
animation: curtain2-close 8s ease forwards;
}
@keyframes curtain2-close {
from {
transform: translateX(calc(100% + 1px));
}
to {
transform: translateX(0);
}
}