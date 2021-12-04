How to add a delay to the curtains from closing?

After the exit button is clicked, how would a delay be added to the curtain animation,

or would I be adding the delay to something else?

To delay the curtain animation.

I’m stuck on that. https://jsfiddle.net/dwce2yxk/

Adding: animation-delay: doesn’t work on these.

.fadingOut .container.active .curtain .panel-left {
  animation: curtain1-close 8s ease forwards;
}

@keyframes curtain1-close {
  from {
    transform: translateX(calc(-100% - 1px));
  }

  to {
    transform: translateX(0);
  }
}

.fadingOut .container.active .curtain .panel-right {
  animation: curtain2-close 8s ease forwards;
}

@keyframes curtain2-close {
  from {
    transform: translateX(calc(100% + 1px));
  }

  to {
    transform: translateX(0);
  }
}
It works for me.

You just have tp set the curtain to start at each edge though.

.fadingOut .container.active .curtain .panel-left{
   transform: translateX(calc(-100% - 1px));
    animation-delay:5s;
   
}
.fadingOut .container.active .curtain .panel-right{
  animation-delay:5s;
  transform: translateX(calc(100% + 1px));
}
It would be added like this?

.fadingOut .container.active .curtain .panel-left {
  animation: curtain1-close 8s ease;
}

.fadingOut .container.active .curtain .panel-left {
  transform: translateX(calc(-100% - 1px));
  animation-delay: 5s;
}

@keyframes curtain1-close {
  from {
    transform: translateX(calc(-100% - 1px));
  }

  to {
    transform: translateX(0);
  }
}

.fadingOut .container.active .curtain .panel-right {
  animation: curtain2-close 8s ease forwards;
}

.fadingOut .container.active .curtain .panel-right {
  animation-delay: 5s;
  transform: translateX(calc(100% + 1px));
}

@keyframes curtain2-close {
  from {
    transform: translateX(calc(100% + 1px));
  }

  to {
    transform: translateX(0);
  }
}