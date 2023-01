How to add a bar on the right side? like navigation bar

Hello there,

Actually, I’m trying to create a website that has a vertical navigation bar on the left side and a notification bar on the right side. On the middle side, there will be contents. So the left and right sidebars will be fixed but the middle side or the content area will be scrollable.

I have tried something but I couldn’t make the right sidebar. I would really appreciate if anyone could help me with that.

Thank you.

<!DOCTYPE html> <html lang="en"> <head> <meta charset="UTF-8"> <title>Side Navigation Bar</title> <link rel="stylesheet" href="styles.css"> <script src="https://kit.fontawesome.com/b99e675b6e.js"></script> </head> <body> <div class="wrapper"> <div class="sidebar"> <h2>Left Nav</h2> <ul> <li><a href="#"><i class="fas fa-home"></i>Home</a></li> <li><a href="#"><i class="fas fa-user"></i>Profile</a></li> <li><a href="#"><i class="fas fa-address-card"></i>About</a></li> <li><a href="#"><i class="fas fa-project-diagram"></i>portfolio</a></li> <li><a href="#"><i class="fas fa-blog"></i>Blogs</a></li> <li><a href="#"><i class="fas fa-address-book"></i>Contact</a></li> <li><a href="#"><i class="fas fa-map-pin"></i>Map</a></li> </ul> <div class="social_media"> <a href="#"><i class="fab fa-facebook-f"></i></a> <a href="#"><i class="fab fa-twitter"></i></a> <a href="#"><i class="fab fa-instagram"></i></a> </div> </div> <div class="sidebar2"> <h2>Right Nav</h2> <ul> <li><a href="#"><i class="fas fa-home"></i>Home</a></li> <li><a href="#"><i class="fas fa-user"></i>Profile</a></li> <li><a href="#"><i class="fas fa-address-card"></i>About</a></li> <li><a href="#"><i class="fas fa-project-diagram"></i>portfolio</a></li> <li><a href="#"><i class="fas fa-blog"></i>Blogs</a></li> <li><a href="#"><i class="fas fa-address-book"></i>Contact</a></li> <li><a href="#"><i class="fas fa-map-pin"></i>Map</a></li> </ul> <div class="social_media"> <a href="#"><i class="fab fa-facebook-f"></i></a> <a href="#"><i class="fab fa-twitter"></i></a> <a href="#"><i class="fab fa-instagram"></i></a> </div> </div> <div class="main_content"> <div class="header">Welcome!! Have a nice day.</div> <div class="info"> <div>Trying to design something different. Trying to design something different. Trying to design something different. Trying to design something different. Trying to design something different. Trying to design something different. Trying to design something different. Trying to design something different. Trying to design something different. Trying to design something different. Trying to design something different. Trying to design something different. Trying to design something different. Trying to design something different. Trying to design something different. Trying to design something different. Trying to design something different. Trying to design something different. Trying to design something different. Trying to design something different. </div> <div>Trying to design something different. Trying to design something different. Trying to design something different. Trying to design something different. Trying to design something different. Trying to design something different. Trying to design something different. Trying to design something different. Trying to design something different. Trying to design something different. Trying to design something different. Trying to design something different. Trying to design something different. Trying to design something different. Trying to design something different. Trying to design something different. Trying to design something different. Trying to design something different. Trying to design something different. Trying to design something different. </div> <div>Trying to design something different. Trying to design something different. Trying to design something different. Trying to design something different. Trying to design something different. Trying to design something different. Trying to design something different. Trying to design something different. Trying to design something different. Trying to design something different. Trying to design something different. Trying to design something different. Trying to design something different. Trying to design something different. Trying to design something different. Trying to design something different. Trying to design something different. Trying to design something different. Trying to design something different. Trying to design something different. Trying to design something different. Trying to design something different. Trying to design something different. Trying to design something different. Trying to design something different. Trying to design something different. Trying to design something different. Trying to design something different. Trying to design something different. Trying to design something different. Trying to design something different. Trying to design something different. Trying to design something different. Trying to design something different. Trying to design something different. Trying to design something different. Trying to design something different. Trying to design something different. Trying to design something different. Trying to design something different. Trying to design something different. Trying to design something different. Trying to design something different. Trying to design something different. Trying to design something different. Trying to design something different. Trying to design something different. Trying to design something different. Trying to design something different. Trying to design something different. Trying to design something different. Trying to design something different. Trying to design something different. Trying to design something different. Trying to design something different. Trying to design something different. Trying to design something different. Trying to design something different. Trying to design something different. Trying to design something different. Trying to design something different. Trying to design something different. Trying to design something different. Trying to design something different. Trying to design something different. Trying to design something different. Trying to design something different. Trying to design something different. Trying to design something different. Trying to design something different. Trying to design something different. Trying to design something different. Trying to design something different. Trying to design something different. Trying to design something different. Trying to design something different. Trying to design something different. Trying to design something different. Trying to design something different. Trying to design something different. </div> </div> </div> </div> </body> </html>

CSS----