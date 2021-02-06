How to achieve this effect?

A minor addition perhaps in that I notice that the original demo had a fade effect where one side darkens as the other lightens when hovered. This can be incorporated into the fine demo by @coothead with the following code.

#container div{position:relative;} #container div:before{ content:""; position:absolute; left:0; right:0; top:0; bottom:0; background:rgba(0,0,0,.2); transition:.5s ease-in-out; } #container:hover div:before{background:rgba(0,0,0,.5);} #container:hover div:hover:before{background:rgba(0,0,0,0);}

You may prefer it without the effect or perhaps reduce the opacity in the rgba value.