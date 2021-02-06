How to achieve this effect?

How can I replicate the effect on this page where the user rolls over the 2 main images and they increase on hover. Perhaps a jquery plugin or something?
https://www.winchester-white.co.uk/
Thanks
No JS, jQuery or plugins needed. Just a bit of CSS.
Something like this.
I know it’s not exactly the effect you’re after, but I’m sure you can work out how to change it.