How to access JSON array elements in javascript?

Hi @michaelamay1, the is no
array property on
data.photos, it is the array – the logs on your screenshot are just telling you the type. You can access elements by index using the brackets notation, and then get the
img_src property of that element like so:
// Get the first element's img_src
var first = data.photos[0]
if (first) {
console.log(first.img_src)
}
// Iterate over all img_src's
for (var i = 0; i < data.photos.length; i++) {
console.log(data.photos[i].img_src)
}
If you want to append all those values to the
#content element, another good option would be to first
map() the array elements to their
img_srcs first:
var sources = data.photos.map(function (photo) {
return photo.img_src
})
document.querySelector("#content").innerHTML = sources.join('<br>')
(x-post)