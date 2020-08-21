How to access JSON array elements in javascript?

michaelamay1: michaelamay1: document.querySelector("#content").innerHTML += data.photos.array

Hi @michaelamay1, the is no array property on data.photos , it is the array – the logs on your screenshot are just telling you the type. You can access elements by index using the brackets notation, and then get the img_src property of that element like so:

// Get the first element's img_src var first = data.photos[0] if (first) { console.log(first.img_src) } // Iterate over all img_src's for (var i = 0; i < data.photos.length; i++) { console.log(data.photos[i].img_src) }

If you want to append all those values to the #content element, another good option would be to first map() the array elements to their img_src s first:

var sources = data.photos.map(function (photo) { return photo.img_src }) document.querySelector("#content").innerHTML = sources.join('<br>')

