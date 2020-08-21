How to access JSON array elements in javascript?

I need help accessing objects from a JSON array response from an API. I need to access “img_src” below I have attached an image of the JSON array and what i have tried thus far.

The JSON Array Response:

This javascript code is how I am accessing the objects:

function useApiData(data){
      document.querySelector("#content").innerHTML += data.photos.array
}
Hi,

From what you’ve posted, it looks like data.photos will give you an array of all your photos. You can then either access the img_src property of a specific photo (e.g. data.photos[0].img_src), or iterate over all of the photos and access each img_src in turn

data.photos.forEach((photo) => { console.log(photo.img_src); });
Hi @michaelamay1, the is no array property on data.photos, it is the array – the logs on your screenshot are just telling you the type. You can access elements by index using the brackets notation, and then get the img_src property of that element like so:

// Get the first element's img_src
var first = data.photos[0]

if (first) {
  console.log(first.img_src)
}

// Iterate over all img_src's
for (var i  = 0; i < data.photos.length; i++) {
   console.log(data.photos[i].img_src)
}

If you want to append all those values to the #content element, another good option would be to first map() the array elements to their img_srcs first:

var sources = data.photos.map(function (photo) {
  return photo.img_src
})

document.querySelector("#content").innerHTML = sources.join('<br>')

