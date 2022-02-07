How to access individual elements of an array of string

Hi,
I have got an array of string, keyWordStr, its contents are
/Truffle_programs/tx origin_Again$ truffle exec tool7.js
Using network ‘development’.
line=0 → A1.sol
line=1 → 0 = pragma solidity = pragma solidity ^0.5.9;
line=2 → 1 = contract = contract Attack1 {
line=3 → 4 = address = return address(this).balance;
line=4 → 7 = address = function selfDestruct(address payable adr) public {
line=5 → 3 = function = function getBalance() public view returns(uint) {
line=6 → 7 = function = function selfDestruct(address payable adr) public {
I want to retrieve the contract name i.e., Attack1, from line2, but I have declared the keyWordStr as a one dimensional array:
const keyWordStr = [ ];
I don’t know how to access the individual strings of keyWordStr in a 2d array context. I have written the following code:
for (let i=0; i<ctr; i++){
console.log("line=" + i + " --> "+ keyWordStr[i]);
if(keyWordStr[i].search("contract")>=0){
let contractNameStarts = false;
console.log("line=" + i + " --> "+ keyWordStr[i]);
len = keyWordStr[i].length;
let spacectr = 0;//count 5 spaces, after that the word is the name of SC
let contractName = new String();
for (let j = 0; j<len; ++j) {
if(keyWordStr[i] == ' ') {
spacectr++;
if (spacectr == 5)
contractNameStarts = true;
else if (contractNameStarts) {
contractName[k] = keyWordStr[i];
//cant understand how to access the individual elements of keyWordStr on index i and store it in 1d array contractName using index k.
Somebody please guide me.
Zulfi.