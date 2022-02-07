How to access individual elements of an array of string

JavaScript
Hi,
I have got an array of string, keyWordStr, its contents are

/Truffle_programs/tx origin_Again$ truffle exec tool7.js
Using network ‘development’.

line=0 → A1.sol
line=1 → 0 = pragma solidity = pragma solidity ^0.5.9;
line=2 → 1 = contract = contract Attack1 {
line=3 → 4 = address = return address(this).balance;
line=4 → 7 = address = function selfDestruct(address payable adr) public {
line=5 → 3 = function = function getBalance() public view returns(uint) {
line=6 → 7 = function = function selfDestruct(address payable adr) public {

I want to retrieve the contract name i.e., Attack1, from line2, but I have declared the keyWordStr as a one dimensional array:

const keyWordStr = [ ];

I don’t know how to access the individual strings of keyWordStr in a 2d array context. I have written the following code:

 for (let i=0; i<ctr; i++){
        console.log("line=" + i +  " --> "+ keyWordStr[i]);
        if(keyWordStr[i].search("contract")>=0){
               let contractNameStarts = false;
               console.log("line=" + i +  " --> "+ keyWordStr[i]); 
               len = keyWordStr[i].length; 
               let spacectr = 0;//count 5 spaces, after that the word is the name of SC
               let contractName = new String();
               for (let j = 0; j<len; ++j) {
                  if(keyWordStr[i] == ' ') {
                     spacectr++;
                     if (spacectr == 5)
                        contractNameStarts = true;
                  else if (contractNameStarts) {
                     contractName[k] = keyWordStr[i];
                     //cant understand how to access the individual elements of keyWordStr on index i and store it in 1d array contractName using index k.

Somebody please guide me.

Zulfi.

Sorry man, but the whole truffle thing and the attack motif, it just feels like bad stuff that I want to keep my hands far away from.

Yup, ditto.

Please tell us what you are making and why your methods have names such as getBalance and Attack1.

If it’s harmless, we’re happy to help.

