How to access individual elements of an array of string

Hi,

I have got an array of string, keyWordStr, its contents are

/Truffle_programs/tx origin_Again$ truffle exec tool7.js

Using network ‘development’.

line=0 → A1.sol

line=1 → 0 = pragma solidity = pragma solidity ^0.5.9;

line=2 → 1 = contract = contract Attack1 {

line=3 → 4 = address = return address(this).balance;

line=4 → 7 = address = function selfDestruct(address payable adr) public {

line=5 → 3 = function = function getBalance() public view returns(uint) {

line=6 → 7 = function = function selfDestruct(address payable adr) public {

I want to retrieve the contract name i.e., Attack1, from line2, but I have declared the keyWordStr as a one dimensional array:

const keyWordStr = [ ];

I don’t know how to access the individual strings of keyWordStr in a 2d array context. I have written the following code:

for (let i=0; i<ctr; i++){ console.log("line=" + i + " --> "+ keyWordStr[i]); if(keyWordStr[i].search("contract")>=0){ let contractNameStarts = false; console.log("line=" + i + " --> "+ keyWordStr[i]); len = keyWordStr[i].length; let spacectr = 0;//count 5 spaces, after that the word is the name of SC let contractName = new String(); for (let j = 0; j<len; ++j) { if(keyWordStr[i] == ' ') { spacectr++; if (spacectr == 5) contractNameStarts = true; else if (contractNameStarts) { contractName[k] = keyWordStr[i]; //cant understand how to access the individual elements of keyWordStr on index i and store it in 1d array contractName using index k.

Somebody please guide me.

Zulfi.