How to access iframe innerText

JavaScript
I am adding an iframe like following:

function addIframe() {

var x = document.createElement("iframe");

x.setAttribute("id", "PDFframe");

x.setAttribute("src", "http://localhost:8080/mywebsite/boxlabelpdf.htm");

x.setAttribute("style", "visibility:hidden;");

document.body.appendChild(x);

}

And then accessing the iframe like this in my code:

var iframe = document.getElementById("PDFframe");

and console logging iframe variable, which looks like Image #1 below

Image #1 showing how iframe looks when console logged:

image
image1080×656 98.1 KB

Image #2 - showing where base64 exists:

image
image1396×656 91.3 KB

I want to access the base64 string which is located inside lastChild as shown in the Image #2 below.
And lastChild is located inside contentDocument as shown in the Image #1.

So first I was trying to consoe log iframe.contentDocument but it gives me undefined. And it looks like a HTML document so I am wondering how can I access the base64 string here?