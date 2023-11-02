How to access iframe innerText

I am adding an iframe like following:

function addIframe() { var x = document.createElement("iframe"); x.setAttribute("id", "PDFframe"); x.setAttribute("src", "http://localhost:8080/mywebsite/boxlabelpdf.htm"); x.setAttribute("style", "visibility:hidden;"); document.body.appendChild(x); }

And then accessing the iframe like this in my code:

var iframe = document.getElementById("PDFframe");

and console logging iframe variable, which looks like Image #1 below

Image #1 showing how iframe looks when console logged:

Image #2 - showing where base64 exists:

I want to access the base64 string which is located inside lastChild as shown in the Image #2 below.

And lastChild is located inside contentDocument as shown in the Image #1.