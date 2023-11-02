How to access iframe innerText

I am adding an iframe like following:
function addIframe() {
var x = document.createElement("iframe");
x.setAttribute("id", "PDFframe");
x.setAttribute("src", "http://localhost:8080/mywebsite/boxlabelpdf.htm");
x.setAttribute("style", "visibility:hidden;");
document.body.appendChild(x);
}
And then accessing the iframe like this in my code:
var iframe = document.getElementById("PDFframe");
and console logging
iframe variable, which looks like Image #1 below
Image #1 showing how iframe looks when console logged:
Image #2 - showing where base64 exists:
I want to access the base64 string which is located inside
lastChild as shown in the Image #2 below.
And
lastChild is located inside
contentDocument as shown in the Image #1.
So first I was trying to consoe log
iframe.contentDocument but it gives me
undefined. And it looks like a HTML document so I am wondering how can I access the base64 string here?