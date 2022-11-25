I have a working Drupal 9 website.

I put an HTML file on a Drupal website’s directory:

example.com/test.html

When I try to access it from browser I get a Drupal not found 404 page telling me that this webpage doesn’t exist.

But, it does exist, I can access it from an SFTP client.

How could I make it accessible from browsers as-is (i.e. not as a Drupal webpage)?

A broader question is how to access an HTML webpage on top of a content management system?