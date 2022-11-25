bendqh1
#1
I have a working Drupal 9 website.
I put an HTML file on a Drupal website’s directory:
example.com/test.html
When I try to access it from browser I get a Drupal not found 404 page telling me that this webpage doesn’t exist.
But, it does exist, I can access it from an SFTP client.
How could I make it accessible from browsers as-is (i.e. not as a Drupal webpage)?
A broader question is how to access an HTML webpage on top of a content management system?
rpkamp
#2
What webserver are you running and could you show us its configuration please?
bendqh1
#3
I host my website on shared hosting (Namecheap).
As far as I know they use Apache (Litespeed? and Nginx).
I don’t have any access to the web server configuration.
I use the native
.htaccess shipped with Drupal (I didn’t change anything there).
bendqh1
#4
I figured out the problem.
The web application root is
example.com/web.
When I moved the HTML file from
example.com to
example.com/web I could access it from a web browser without problem.