How to access an HTML webpage on top of a content management system?

Server Config
#1

I have a working Drupal 9 website.

I put an HTML file on a Drupal website’s directory:

example.com/test.html

When I try to access it from browser I get a Drupal not found 404 page telling me that this webpage doesn’t exist.

But, it does exist, I can access it from an SFTP client.

How could I make it accessible from browsers as-is (i.e. not as a Drupal webpage)?
A broader question is how to access an HTML webpage on top of a content management system?

#2

What webserver are you running and could you show us its configuration please?

#3

I host my website on shared hosting (Namecheap).
As far as I know they use Apache (Litespeed? and Nginx).
I don’t have any access to the web server configuration.

I use the native .htaccess shipped with Drupal (I didn’t change anything there).

#4

I figured out the problem.

The web application root is example.com/web.
When I moved the HTML file from example.com to example.com/web I could access it from a web browser without problem.