How the Top 1% of Candidates Ace Their Job Interviews

#1

Originally published at: https://www.sitepoint.com/ace-job-interviews/

You’ve done it.

You’ve made it through the initial screening process. You’ve just earned an interview with one of the most prestigious and successful companies in your industry. As you’re waiting in the office with three other candidates, a fourth candidate walks in.

He has an interview scheduled, the same as you.

There’s something odd about this interviewee. He already knows everyone there. He’s on a first-name basis with the receptionist. Everyone likes him and thinks highly of him. Instead of waiting in the lobby with the rest of you, he’s immediately ushered into one of the offices.

Who is this guy?

This is an everyday reality for elite job candidates

How is this possible?

Candidates like these are pretty uncommon. Not because they’re so special, but because of their decision-making process. What makes their decision-making process different?

  • They win coveted jobs and promotions in the face of intense competition
  • They ask for and receive substantially higher salaries than their coworkers
  • Employers create positions specifically for them (to keep them)
  • They earn positions before they're publicly available
  • These job candidates seem to receive preferential treatment wherever they go

    Something is going on, but what?

    These elite candidates have a very different set of attitudes, behaviors, and habits than most other employees. Is it simply because they’re better than everyone else?

    Not at all.

1 Like
#2

So… which of these points in any way relates to the opening scene? Or acing your interview?

None of the bottom points actually relate to knowing everyone at the company, or being on a first name basis with the receptionist. Or how you actually accomplish this without already being an employee OF the company…

2 Likes
#5

Oh, so the secret to having everyone know you and trust you, and wanting to hire when you come to an interview, is to get to know them before, and be the kind of person they want to hire?
Great stuff!

Next up:
How to cure a hangover, by not being the kind op person that drinks the night before.

#6

Nice article, I believe that the key is in the confidence, not everyone knows everything but whatever they know, they should be a 100% sure about it, and this is what ever good recruiter looks in a candidate. I still remember an interview that I gave at a software development company, they didn’t exhausted me with a gazillion questions, just put a scenario in front of me and asked for its solution. I believe that should how interviews should be.

#7

99.9999% of the time in these sorts of interview questions, they don’t give a toss about the solution. What they care about is how you came to the solution. I don’t ask a candidate the 25 Horses question to be told “The answer is 7”. I ask to be told how they got to 7 as their answer. Even better if they can show me how they got there in a way that i can understand.

#10

This topic was automatically closed 91 days after the last reply. New replies are no longer allowed.