How the recursive_walk_array works?

Hi,
I cant understand: array_walk_recursive(….):
Following is my program:
<?php
$sweet = array('a' => 'apple', 'b' => 'banana');
$fruits = array('sweet' => $sweet, 'sour' => 'lemon');
function test_print($item, $key)
{
echo "$key holds $item\n";
}
array_walk_recursive($fruits, 'test_print');
?>
I am getting the following output:
a holds apple b holds banana sour holds lemon
The definition says that array_walk_recursive applies a user function to every member of an array.
Here the function name is test_print(…), two arguments: $item and $key.
The command is:
array_walk_recursive($fruits, ‘test_print’);
So we have to deal with $fruits array.
$fruits = array(‘sweet’ => $sweet, ‘sour’ => ‘lemon’);
I cant understand how the test_print(…) function handles the $fruits array. Somebody please guide me.
Zulfi.