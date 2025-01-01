How should this pricing/date table be aligned in this table?

I am creating some pricing/data tables, but not sure how the content in each cell (borders to be possibly added), should be aligned. For example at the top of the heading of the first cell to the left, or in the middle of the heading and sub heading on the left.
Typically monetary data in a table will be aligned right, or rather aligned down the decimal point. But assuming all prices are to either two or zero decimal places, right alignment should work.
This alignment gives the clearest comparison between prices/values.
Aesthetically it looks like you are wanting more white-space between columns, but right alignment may bring it too close to the following cell.
You could fix this with padding-right, but it may be tricky as a fixed amount will keep prices aligned, but may not be very responsive. A relative value (like %) may lose the alignment between rows.
Using table-layout: fixed will let you use % for padding-right while keeping prices aligned between rows, though it can still break at very narrow screen widths when space runs out. If that’s the case you could use a query to remove excess padding for small screens.