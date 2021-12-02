How should I write this reduct code DRY

vendiim: vendiim: That’s the kind of thing I was thinking about. The question is would/should you do that or go for duplication and a bit more clarity instead?

Duplication can be a help when it comes to clarity. The big downside of duplication is when it comes to future ongoing maintenance. A change that happens to one part of the duplication tend to always be needed in the other parts too. Sometimes that needed change doesn’t happen one of the duplicate parts, which is easy to miss too. That then leads to confusion later on about if the nearly similar but not quite part really needs to be different, or if that will break something. In truth it needs to be brought up to date but fear of breaking something results in the code rotting and going bad.

You can tell I’ve been there before.

At minimum I would extract the res and data variables out to functions that can be used by each reducer. That way the each reducer is able to give a broad and clearly understood summary of what gets done, letting you explore the functions if you need to know a lower abstraction about how it gets done.

There is an idea about keeping each section at the same single level of abstraction. Some good details about that are found at Why keeping levels of abstraction matters

What that means is that fetching a course is about using the dispatchType and data to fetch the course. In practice what that means is to extract separate functions from the code until you can’t reasonably extract any more from it. If you were able to extract another useful function then that code is at a different level of abstraction. That way the functions help to keep the code within them at a similar of extraction.